SILGA delegates approve Kamloops-sponsored motion to raise threshold for cold weather shelters

Photo: Castanet

Elected officials from across the region have voted to support a push from the City of Kamloops to have the province change the temperature threshold at which cold-weather shelters are opened.

The Kamloops-sponsored resolution was adopted by delegates representing dozens of municipalities at the Southern Interior Local Government Association conference on Wednesday.

“The existing situation doesn’t work,” Coun. Dale Bass told SILGA delegates.

“To say that municipalities and districts should make up their own minds is just killing people.”

The resolution states the BC Centre for Disease Control has established guidelines to open cold weather shelters when temperatures drop below 0 C or at higher degrees when the weather forecast includes wet, snowy or windy conditions.

It recommends having the Union of B.C. Municipalities lobby the provincial government to standardize the opening of cold weather shelters based on those recommendations.

“We should be listening to the agency, the centre for disease control, because they’ve studied it. They’re the experts, and they say we should have those parameters everywhere,” Bass said.

Currently, extreme cold weather response shelters in Kamloops open when temperatures drop to -10 C.

Bass initially brought the idea forward in a February council meeting, saying she understood there would be a cost to the provincial government to raise the temperature threshold, as shelters would open earlier, close later, and more beds and services would need to be added.

“Fundamentally, the reason for my motion is, what’s a human life worth?” Bass said at the time.

The SILGA resolution was carried, and the matter will go forward for further debate and discussion at the UBCM convention in the fall.