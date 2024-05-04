Kamloops mayor, council slated to learn findings of municipal advisor's report into disfunction at city hall

Photo: KTW file

The provincially appointed municipal advisor tasked with giving governance recommendations to Kamloops’ embattled mayor and council will appear at city hall Tuesday to present his report.

According to the agenda for Tuesday's committee of the whole meeting, Henry Braun will present a report. No other information is set out.

Braun, the former mayor of Abbotsford, was tapped by the province in February to help council work through its governance issues. He visited Kamloops earlier this year for in-person meetings with local elected officials and city staff, and sat in a couple of council meetings.

Braun said he planned to include recommendations for council in his report. He said his contract also included conducting some coaching and mentoring work.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops in a March interview that he met with Braun quite a few times.

When asked what he had learned from the coaching sessions, the mayor said there were a lot of conversations, but his biggest takeaway was simple: “You’re the mayor.”

“I'm the mayor, I was elected to be the mayor, and, you know, the election was Oct. 15 of 2022,” he said.

Kamloops council voted unanimously in September to ask the province for a municipal advisor to help provide guidance through turbulent times. The service is offered by the B.C. government at no cost to municipalities.