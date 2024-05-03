TRU executives will meet with members of pro-Palestine movement organizing in student body

Photo: BC Gov Thompson Rivers University's Kamloops campus.

As protest encampments break out on university campuses in B.C. and across North America, Thompson Rivers University says its executive team is arranging a meeting with members of a pro-Palestinian movement being organized in its student body.

The movement, which identifies itself as The People’s University of Gaza at TRU, said in a social media post that its members are TRU students concerned with the violence in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories. The group is calling on the university to take action.

The group is demanding the university disclose and divest any investments that support Israel or companies that do business with Israel, guarantee protection and affirm the rights of TRU students, staff and faculty to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression and condemn the violence in Gaza.

“Earlier this week, we received an email from unnamed individuals with the People's University of Gaza at TRU. The email demanded that TRU ‘disclose and divest’ investments that might support Israel or companies that do business with Israel,” TRU said in a statement to Castanet.

“The email also suggested that ‘more assertive forms of peaceful action’ could ensue if the demands are not met.”

According to the university, a meeting is being set up between TRU's senior executive team and members of the movement.

The People’s University of Gaza at TRU did not reply to requests for comment for this story.

Tent encampment on campus?

After pro-Palestinian protest encampments emerged at the University of British Columbia, the University of Victoria and other universities across Canada over the last several days, TRU said it's aware of the possibility of pro-Palestine demonstrations taking place on its Kamloops campus.

“We have no information about further actions that might happen here,” TRU’s statement reads.

“Our top priority is always the well-being of our students, staff, faculty and community. We are committed to ensuring that TRU remains a safe, inclusive, and respectful environment for all.”

The university said it supports students’ right to stage peaceful demonstrations, citing its responsible use of space policy, a commitment to academic freedom and its “respect for freedom of expression and assembly.”

“We understand that universities are centres for the exchange of ideas, where students, staff and faculty can engage in thoughtful discussion on important issues,” TRU’s statement said.

“Such discussions must occur, however, in a respectful and safe manner.”

TRU’s investment approach

TRU said it follows guidelines and policies regarding investments and is dedicated to responsible investment practices.

“We have adopted a responsible investment approach that aligns with industry best practices established by the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment,” TRU said.

The university also said it collaborates with UNIE/Share, an organization that advises post-secondary institutions on environmental, social and governance issues.

TRU has previously said it believes it shouldn’t take positions or issue statements on global events after several statements on the Israel and Gaza conflict last year were met with criticism.