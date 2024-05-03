Former operator hopes historic Kamloops church will be restored following fire

Photo: Michael Potestio Water could be seen rushing down the steps of the historic St. Andrews on the Square building on Thursday morning as firefighters worked to knock down a blaze.

The former operator of a historic Kamloops church hopes the city will repair it following a fire Thursday that resulted in water and smoke damage to the 136-year-old building.

Mel Formanski, a retired member of the Kamloops Heritage Society, which previously coordinated events at St. Andrews on the Square, 159 Seymour St., said she was saddened to learn of the fire.

“It is sad because we put a lot of heart, sweat and tears into restoring that building and managing it until the city took it over,” Formanski said. “The shock hasn’t set in yet.”

She said she hopes the city will see the value in restoring the building.

It’s unclear how long it will take to assess the damage to the oldest public building in the city.

Jen Fretz, the city's civic operations director, told Castanet Kamloops it’s too early to say what the next steps with St. Andrews will be. The city has been operating the heritage facility since 2021, when it took over from the Kamloops Heritage Society.

“[There’s] definitely significant damage to the building, so we're going to have to figure out, with our KFR team, what can be salvaged and then see what, if anything, we can do with the building,” Fretz said.

She said the city will assess the situation and react as quickly as it can.

“There's a lot of memories there, so hopefully the people in Kamloops will pull together and convince the city to restore it,” Formanski said.

She said she hopes the city can salvage as many mementos in the building as possible, noting concern for the stained glass windows, pictures on the walls from weddings and water damage to the floors.

Kamloops Fire Rescue said the damage to the inside of the building was not as bad as it could have been and much was saved from the fire, though there is smoke and water damage to the inside of the church.

Contacting insurer the first step

As for when the city will be able to enter the building and assess the damage, Fretz said that’s something she’ll need to determine with the fire chief.

Ryan Cail, assistant fire chief, said the insurance company will need to be called in as well before anything can be removed or repairs and renovations can be done.

“That'll be the first step, is that the city will have to get a hold of their insurance and visit the site and assess the damage,” Cail said.

Kamloops Fire Rescue extinguished the fire, which started outside the church at about 9 a.m. Thursday. The fire climbed up a church wall and entered the attic. A transformer also exploded, and a gas metre to the building caught fire, but the damage to the inside of building wasn’t as bad as it could have been, according to KFR.

Fretz said St. Andrews on the Square has significant heritage value to the city.

“It's definitely a significant impact in a negative way to our heritage building[s] in [the] downtown,” Fretz said.

In a social media post, the City of Kamloops said it’s saddened by the fire that occurred at St. Andrews, and anyone with upcoming bookings at the heritage facility will be contacted as soon as more information is available.

Church has needed work before

St. Andrew’s on the Square is available for public rental for use as a wedding chapel and multi-functional hall. The building is maintained and managed by the City of Kamloops.

Weddings, concerts, memorials, arts and crafts, yoga and other meetings and seminars are booked at the site seven days a week.

The Kamloops Heritage Society ran the St. Andrews heritage facility following its restoration in 1995.

Formanski was a founding director of the heritage society and managed the building for 25 years.

“It was run right downhill and the city had out a call to tender to have it torn down, and we decided that we didn't want to see another heritage building going because we have very few. So we formed the Kamloops Heritage Society and and lobbied the city to let us restore it,” Formanski said.

Formanski said while she’s saddened by the fire, she expected something like this to occur one day, noting that a number of homeless individuals are known to congregate in the area.

Police have said they are investigating the fire as suspicious, but it's too early to say what the cause was.