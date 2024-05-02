Merritt's Bass Coast festival announces 2024 lineup

Photo: Bass Coast

Bass Coast is coming back to Merritt this summer and the festival released its full artist lineup this week.

The annual independent electronic music and art festival will be returning to the Merritt Festival Grounds from July 12- 15, with more than 150 electronic music artists from around the world.

This week, the festival announced New York-based rapper Leikeli47 and Denver-based producer and visual artist Of the Trees will be headlining this year's festival.

“These artists highlight the current landscape of underground electronic music while exploring where the sound will be headed tomorrow,” Bass Coast co-founder and music director Andrea Graham said.

“This lineup is an exceptional roster of artists and innovators at the height of their craft.”

The rest of the artists include electronic music talent from across British Columbia and beyond.

Like the larger Shambhala Music Festival held in Salmo, Bass Coast is independent with no corporate sponsorships. It's earned back-to-back titles for 'Best Boutique Festival in North America' from DJ Mag, 'Best Midsize Festival in Canada' by the Canada Music Awards, and runner-up for 'Best Music Festival in Vancouver' by the Georgia Straight Vancouver.

For more information about the festival links to tickets, head to the Bass Coast website here.