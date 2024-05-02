Kamloops club earns title at regional CrossFit competition

Photo: Tournament Capital Strength and Conditioning

Athletes from Tournament Capital Strength and Conditioning clinched a top title at a regional CrossFit competition, beating out various teams and nearly 200 athletes.

In a news release, TCSC said its team of 20 athletes sent to the Okanagan Valley Throwdown held in Penticton took home the Top Affiliate title, which the club says reflects excellence in both individual and team categories during the event.

The competition saw nearly 200 athletes from various gyms across B.C. and Alberta compete over two days.

"Local competitions are an excellent opportunity for fitness athletes to advance their skills and fitness levels, as well as to strengthen bonds with teammates and the broader local CrossFit community,” said TCSC owner Kent Aitchison.

“We were immensely proud of our team's showing and our presence was strongly felt, both in terms of the number of participants we fielded and the support we received throughout the event."

A full list of TCSC’s results from the competition is available online.

Aitchison said several TCSC athletes are now preparing for the Grizzlt Games in Kelowna in July, followed by the Tournament Capital Classic, which will be held in Kamloops on Aug. 24.