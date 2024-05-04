Kamloops NorthPaws asking for host families to step up to the plate

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops NorthPaws

The Kamloops NorthPaws are asking local families to step up to the plate and host their players over the summer season.

The club’s third season on the wood-bat collegiate circuit will get underway later this month, but the NorthPaws require seven more host families to sign up before it begins.

Host families are expected to pitch in a bed, three meals a day, laundry facilities and other amenities, as well as a safe, non-smoking environment.

Zac Banks, the ‘Paws sales and ticketing co-ordinator, said most players will be in town by May 26, but some may be arriving earlier or later.

“Some players might be arriving a little bit earlier, or might be arriving around that day, sometimes arriving kind of around first week of June depending on injuries and whatnot,” he said.

“Playoffs end Aug. 16, so they’re basically still around the 20th at the latest.”

Host families are given a $1,000 grocery stipend, season tickets and invitations to host family events in return for providing the players a home — but Banks said the real value is the experience.

“I know we have some players in Japan this year coming over here where it’s their first time in Canada, which is really cool to learn a little bit about them and then they also get to learn a little bit about you,” he said.

“Just to have a player living in your house is a very cool experience.”

The ballplayers are expected to do their own laundry, clean up after themselves, help with house work, respect household rules and be a positive role model.

For the second straight season, the 'Paws will open against the Victoria HarbourCats on May 31 at Norbrock Stadium.

A pre-season exhibition game against the Kamloops RiverDogs will be played on May 29.