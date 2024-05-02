B.C. government gives $1M to Tk'emlups' Chief Lous Crossing commercial project

Photo: Chief Louis Crossing This map shows the master plan for Chief Louis Crossing, currently under construction on Highway 5 at Shuswap Road.

A Tk’emlups te Secwepemc commercial development will benefit from an additional $1 million in B.C. government funding — one of several projects in the region receiving financial support from the province.

The B.C. government announced Thursday it is contributing up to $33 million to communities across the province through the second intake of its rural economic diversification and infrastructure program — including about $4 million for projects in the Southern Interior region.

Roly Russell, Boundary-Similkameen MLA and parliamentary secretary for rural development, told local government officials gathered at the Southern Interior Local Government Association convention there are more than a dozen projects in the region receiving funding.

That includes Tkemlups’ Chief Louis Crossing, a commercial development rising around Swelaps Market, the band-operated grocery store that opened last year.

“One of the successful projects in this round is $1 million going to help support them,” Russell said, noting the development will include space for a new gas station and a restaurant, among other amenities.

He said the project will bring about “a bunch of opportunity for further economic development, supporting a nation with their needs and supporting the community as a whole with their economic development.”

In a statement, Tk'emlups Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir said the band’s goal is to develop its land responsibly and sustainably, supporting the community’s journey towards economic self determination.

“This funding will allow us to further develop Chief Louis Crossing, creating a space that can welcome businesses and entrepreneurs from the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc and surrounding communities,” Casimir said.

Russell told SILGA delegates he understands some in the room might be disappointed as their applications weren’t successful this year.

“We were massively oversubscribed — there was an enormous amount of interest,” Russell said.

Other approved projects receiving provincial funding include Skwlax te Secwepemculecw's business park recovery and expansion initiative, value-added mill upgrades for the Skeechestn Indian Band, a resource and economic advancement centre for the Neskonlith Indian Band.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce will receive funding for business growth and expansion planning, and the Similkameen Country Development Association is receiving money to fund an economic governance strategy.

According to the province, a third intake of this program will result in an additional $33 million available for rural economic diversification projects. The applications open this July and will remain open until the end of October.

More information about the funding program and the projects funded through previous intakes can be found on the province’s website.