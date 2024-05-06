TRU trades students claim gold, bronze medals at provincial competition

Photo: File Photo

Six Thompson Rivers University trades students placed on the podium at a provincewide trades and technology skills competition, netting one bronze and five gold medals.

Medal winners at the post-secondary level include Matthew Levigne who won carpentry gold, Cody Rempel won heavy vehicle gold, Cole Allan won welding gold and Wyatt Daniel O’Brien won refrigeration bronze.

At the secondary level, Kamloops' Giovanni Caputo won carpentry gold and Alexis Nelson took home welding gold.

In a news release, TRU said the medal winners were among 19 students who represented TRU’s School of Trades and Technology at the competition.

Carpentry instructor Gregory Alm said Levigne and Caputo spent several hours a week working with their instructors to prepare for provincials.

“After Matt and Gio won gold at the regionals, which was held six weeks prior to provincials, we talked about the next steps, and formulated a practice plan which dedicated time a few days a week in the shop at TRU,” All said.

“This was after a full day of work or school,” Alm added.

Welding instructor Larry Franzen said competition is high at the provincial competition, and it requires dedication from the students.

“We spend a lot of one-on-one time with our students pushing them hard to be the best,” Franzen said.

“Hard work and dedication are what it takes to win.”

The five gold medalists will represent Team BC at nationals in Quebec City at the end of the month. TRU said more than 500 students and apprentices from across the country compete in over 40 trades.

“To win gold at the next level takes passion, skill and dedication,” Alm said.