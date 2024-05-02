Power largely restored after large-scale power outage caused by fire in downtown Kamloops

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE 10:23 a.m.

A power outage that was affecting nearly 2,000 BC Hydro customers in the downtown core has been reduced about 200 customers.

According to BC Hydro, the outage is now only affecting customers west of Second Avenue, north of Columbia Street, east of Lee Road and South of Seymour Street.

A crew is on site and power is expected to be back on by 4 p.m.

UPDATE 10:04 a.m.

According to Kamloops Fire Rescue, the outage affecting more than 1,900 BC Hydro customers in the city's downtown core was caused by a fire Thursday morning at St. Andrews on the Square.

KFR said it expects power in the area will be impacted for the remainder of the day.

According to BC Hydro, a crew is on site and the estimated time for power to be restored is 10:30 a.m.

Photo: BC Hydro

ORIGINAL 9:42 a.m.

Just over 1,900 BC Hydro customers are in the dark Thursday morning in the Downtown Kamloops area.

According to BC Hydro, the outage is affecting 1,912 customers south of Victoria Street and east of Bestwick Drive.

Power has been off since around 9 a.m. and crews have been assigned.

It's not known whether the outage is connected to a fire at St. Andrews on the Square.

Currently, there is no estimated time for power to be returned and the cause is still under investigation.