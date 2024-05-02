More than 1,900 customers without power in downtown Kamloops Thursday morning: BC Hydro

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE 10:04 a.m.

According to Kamloops Fire Rescue, the outage affecting more than 1,900 BC Hydro customers in the city's downtown core was caused by a fire Thursday morning at St. Andrews on the Square.

KFR said it expects power in the area will be impacted for the remainder of the day.

According to BC Hydro, a crew is on site and the estimated time for power to be restored is 10:30 a.m.

ORIGINAL 9:42 a.m.

Just over 1,900 BC Hydro customers are in the dark Thursday morning in the Downtown Kamloops area.

According to BC Hydro, the outage is affecting 1,912 customers south of Victoria Street and east of Bestwick Drive.

Power has been off since around 9 a.m. and crews have been assigned.

It's not known whether the outage is connected to a fire at St. Andrews on the Square.

Currently, there is no estimated time for power to be returned and the cause is still under investigation.