Kamloops Fire Rescue investigators probe cause of fire at historic downtown church

The oldest public building in Kamloops appeared to suffer serious damage in a Thursday morning fire, prompting some concern about whether it can be saved.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews extinguished a blaze at St. Andrews on the Square, built in 1887, after being called to the church just before 9 a.m. The extent of the damage is not yet known.

“It makes me kind of sad. I live right around the corner. I've lived in Kamloops my whole life and it's a pivotal piece of our history, so I'm hoping we save it,” said Mikayla Gainey.

“It's definitely a big disruption for the community,” said her husband Steve Gainey, noting he feels bad for people who may have had weddings planned in the church, and hopes it will just need some renovations to fix.

Firefighters arrived on scene in the 100-block of Seymour Street shortly after 9 a.m. to find a blaze on the exterior of the building bordering an alleyway, KFR assistant fire chief Ryan Cail told Castanet Kamloops.

A transformer had also blown and a gas line to the building was on fire for a time as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

Cail said the fire climbed the wall of the church and got into the attic.

Firefighters quickly got the blaze under control but investigators remain on scene to try to determine how it started.

Hot spots found in attic

“The majority of the fire was on the exterior of the building,” Cail said.

He said firefighters have also accessed the church’s attic to extinguish any hotspots, and he’s not sure if it got into any other rooms, though there will be smoke and water damage to the interior.

Water from the fire hoses could be seen rushing out the front steps of the church as crews got the fire under control.

“There's no doubt that given the historical value of this building, it's significant to many people in the city,” Cail said.

“We treat every building the same but of course, the difference with this one is we try and preserve all of the old artifacts and photos and everything that means so much to what this building is everybody in this town.”

Extent of damage unclear

Cail said it’s unclear the amount of damage has been done to the interior of the building at this point.

“It is sad that she's something like this,” said Les, a resident of a seniors centre next to the church.

When KFR arrived on scene, they discovered a gas metre to the building had been damaged, creating a large fireball at the back of the church.

“It was on fire, posing huge fire threat to not only the St. Andrews on the Square, but of course the building next door,” Cail said.

Cail said KFR dedicated an entire crew to keeping those flames at bay and let the fuel burn off so it wouldn’t pool or leak into the church. Eventually the gas was shut off thanks to a Fortis crew that dug through asphalt at the back of the building to expose the line.

The fire is also believed to have caused a transformer to blow, causing a large-scale power outage that has mostly been restored.

“When we arrived on scene we saw it sparking, so we kept everybody clear out of the area,” Cail said.

Steve Gainey said he was hanging out at home, which is a block away from the church, when he heard a loud bang and the power went out.

Fortis did a great job finding the line and shutting it down.

KFR said it expects power to be affected for the remainder of the day.

ORIGINAL 9:30 a.m.

Police have shut down traffic on Seymour Street between First and Second avenues while firefighters are on scene.

The closure has worsened an already congested downtown core as the city undertakes a major sewer project on Lansdowne Street.

Complicating matters further is a large-scale power outage impacting the downtown core. According to KFR, the outage was caused by the fire.

Castanet Kamloops has a reporter at the scene of the blaze. This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

