Blaze at historic St. Andrews on the Square knocked down, under investigation

UPDATE 11:01 a.m.

Firefighters have now knocked down the blaze at St. Andrews on the Square and investigators are looking into the cause.

Firefighters arrived at the scene Thursday morning to find the outside of the building on fire.

A gas line to the church caused crews' difficulty and had to be dug out before it could be shut off, causing a large fireball at the back of the building.

The fire caused a transformer to blow, causing a large-scale power outage that has mostly been restored.

KFR said it expects power in the area to be impacted for the remainder of the day.

ORIGINAL 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters are battling a blaze Thursday morning at a historic church in downtown Kamloops.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews were called to St. Andrews on the Square, 159 Seymour St., just before 9 a.m. for a report of a fire.

Smoke could be seen coming from the building as of 9:15 a.m. as crews worked to contain the fire.

Police have shut down traffic on Seymour Street between First and Second avenues while firefighters are on scene.

The closure has worsened an already congested downtown core as the city undertakes a major sewer project on Lansdowne Street.

Complicating matters further is a large-scale power outage impacting the downtown core. According to KFR, the outage was caused by the fire.

