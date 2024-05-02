Kamloops council resolution seeking balanced approach to drug crisis earns SILGA support

Photo: Castanet Council and regional district board members vote on resolutions during the Southern Interior Local Government Association conference in Kamloops on Wednesday.

Kamloops city council members want to see the province develop a more balanced plan for responding to the toxic drug crisis, sponsoring a resolution that was supported Wednesday by elected officials from municipalities across B.C.’s Southern Interior.

The resolution, put forward for consideration at this week’s Southern Interior Local Government Association conference, calls for a response to the toxic drug crisis that equally considers prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery, and enforcement.

Coun. Bill Sarai told SILGA representatives this approach to drug use, known as the four pillar method, hasn’t seen equal funding or support.

“You can’t have a chair with one leg and expect it to work,” Sarai said.

“What we're saying is the province should commit funding, resources to the rest of the four pillars so that everything could work in unison — and we can help get the people that are on our street the help that they desperately need.”

SILGA members voted in favour of the resolution, and it will be sent for further consideration at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in the fall.

District of Peachland Coun. Keith Thom said he was “vigorously voting yes” to the motion, adding he worked with homeless youth for about five years and found recovery resources were lacking, with long wait lists an obstacle for people seeking treatment.

After the vote, Sarai told Castanet Kamloops it felt great to receive the support of the other elected officials.

“We are all ready put away the NIMBYism,” he said. “If the province does come forward and builds a recovery or treatment [centre] in one of our municipalities to help all the Interior, we need to be ready to accept that and not fight it — because it might be our only chance.”

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, who has called for the establishment of a recovery centre in the past, said he was also in favour of advocating for a four-pillar model.

“I’m 100 per cent on that,” Hamer-Jackson said.

Decriminalization changes sought

The vote for Kamloops council’s resolution comes on the heels of Premier David Eby’s announcement that the province is seeking an amendment to its decriminalization pilot which would ban drug use in all public places.

Eby said Friday the proposed changes include restricting personal drug use to private homes, overdose prevention sites and areas where people without homes are legally sheltering — with all public drug consumption banned.

The premier said he’s confident the changes will be approved, although he was unable to provide a timeline.

B.C.’s three-year decriminalization pilot policy — the first of its kind in Canada — took effect in early 2023. The policy is an exemption from the federal Controlled Drugs and Substances act, allowing adults to have less than 2.5 grams of drugs including opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA.

Proponents, including health professionals, say this is a means to help break down stigma and reduce overdose deaths, but concerns have been raised by communities and elected officials about street disorder resulting from drug use.

Councillors happy to see changes

Sarai said it was good that Eby has heard concerns coming from B.C. municipalities and his MLAs and was willing to act.

“I think moving forward, again, more treatment, more recovery, give the individuals that have complex care — whether it's mental health or addiction — an opportunity to get to help when they need it, where they are,” Sarai said.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter, whose motion spurred a city bylaw restricting public drug use, said she was also pleased the voices of local governments and the public were heard.

“I think the provincial government made a good decision in appealing to the feds to have these changes made. And I hope that along with it comes a building up of the rest of the four pillars that are needed to successfully fight this drug crisis,” she said.

Eby has said while the ban on public use of illicit drugs was necessary, he plans to continue the decriminalization pilot.

When asked if she agrees with the decision, Neustaeter said she is curious to see the province’s next steps.

“I think there's merit in decriminalization, but only if decriminalization de-stigmatizes people who use drugs, and not drugs themselves,” she said.

Neustaeter said she wants to see the construction of the other three pillars, noting she has yet to hear plans around the prevention of drug use — particularly for vulnerable youth.

“It's not enough just to address what's happening right now,” she said. “We need to hike upstream and create solutions before the problems come to fruition.”