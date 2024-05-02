TRU sustainability office wins national award for leadership excellence

Photo: TRU TRU Sustainability Programs Manager James Gordon and TRU Vice-President of Administration and Finance Matt Milovick.

The sustainability office at Thompson Rivers University has added hardware to its trophy case after winning a national award.

In a news release, TRU said the university’s sustainability office team was the 2024 gold award recipient of the Colleges and Institutes Canada’s Leadership Excellence Award for Managerial Staff.

Team members include vice-president of administration and finance Matt Milovick, associate vice-president of campus infrastructure, sustainability and ancillary services Warren Asuchak, sustainability programs manager James Gordon and manager of energy Natalie Yao.

“Thompson Rivers University’s exceptional sustainability management team continues to set us apart as a global leader in sustainability,” Yao said.

TRU said it first identified sustainability as a strategic priority in 2013. It later received the first STARS platinum rating of any Canadian institution in 2018 and again in 2022.

TRU was the first in Canada and one of six in the world to achieve double platinum ratings.

Last year, TRU said it received the brace award from CICan for Excellence in Sustainability Development and the bronze award from the World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics or Sustainable Development goals.

The university is building allow carbon district energy system which they say will be one of the most advanced in the world. TRU has budgeted $6 million in its capital budget for the 2024-25 academic year for the system.