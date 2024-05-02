Judge dismisses appeal, upholds fake Kamloops lawyer's 30-day jail sentence

Photo: KTW file

An elderly Kamloops man deemed a vexatious litigant and found to have previously been providing unauthorized legal services has had another appeal thrown out.

Roy Charles Bryfogle, 82, had his latest appeal tossed last month by B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dennis Hori.

Bryfogle was convicted in 2019 following a trial on one count of breach of probation.

He was ordered to spend 30 days in jail and a further 12 months on probation.

Bryfogle, who is not a lawyer, appealed that conviction and sentence. Representing himself, he argued the trial judge in provincial court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case, wrongly denied his disclosure applications and erred in failing to find an abuse of process on the part of prosecutors.

Long history in courts

In 2006, Bryfogle was found by a judge to have provided unauthorized legal services. He was declared a vexatious litigant the following year — a title he has also earned in Arizona, where he spends winters.

In 2015, Bryfogle was sentenced to three years of probation and barred from setting foot in any courthouse in B.C. following a contempt finding.

The next year, he was again held for contempt after providing unauthorized legal representation to an associate named Zsuzsanna Holland, who has declared herself chief justice of the fictional Universal Supreme Court of the Tsilhqot’in.

Bryfogle’s 2016 contempt sentence included a probation order with conditions prohibiting him from becoming involved in any legal matter involving Holland or the Chilcotin National Congress, a group associated with the fictional Tsilhqot’in court.

Bryfogle breached that probation order on May 1, 2018, by involving himself in a legal matter of Holland’s. He was arrested, charged and convicted — the conviction and sentence at the heart of his most recent appeal.

Following a hearing in March, Hori dismissed Bryfogle’s appeal in a written ruling dated April 19.

It’s not Bryfogle’s first time coming out on the losing end of an appeal. Last summer, he had an appeal of one of Hori’s case management decisions dismissed by B.C.’s highest court.

Other legal misadventures in Bryfogle's past include representing litigants in cases involving mercury poisoning from dental work, creating a trust document, a lawsuit involving a motor vehicle accident and slander and defamation against his own family. At times he has been paid for such work.