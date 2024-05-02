'It will get better'; City of Kamloops tweaking traffic lights, adding flaggers to ease downtown congestion

Photo: Michael Potestio Traffic flows in both directions Wednesday on Seymour Street, part of a detour in place while crews undertake a major sewer project beneath Lansdowne Street.

Flaggers are now guiding trucks away from a detour to avoid a repeat of a crash Tuesday that left wood chips piled up on Seymour Street, and the City of Kamloops says traffic-light timing is being tweaked to ease congestion as a major sewer project has forced the closure of a downtown thoroughfare.

Between now and June, Lansdowne Street will be closed between First and Second avenues as the first phase of the sewer main upgrade is completed. A detour is in place that’s turned the west end of Seymour Street into a two-way route.

Matt Kachel, City of Kamloops capital projects manager, said longer red and green lights were enabled at multiple downtown intersections after the first day of roadwork to alleviate cars clogging up the intersections.

“On the first day, I know things were queuing up a bit on Monday, so we’ve since went out and then changed the timing on the signals, and that seems to have cleaned that up,” Kachel said.

“I believe that helped, or that's what I've been told, that it’s helped. I've driven through there a few times, and it's slow, but it is moving, so it is working."

He said the city will continue to monitor the traffic flow and driver behaviour, and will make any further signal light adjustments to address issues as needed.

“It's not just, ‘Here's our plan, and this is what we're doing’ — we're continually adjusting based on what's happening out there,” Kachel said.

Flaggers requested

Kachel said traffic has generally been moving without any issues aside from the commercial vehicle incident on Tuesday.

That morning, emergency crews were called to 180 Seymour St. after a semi truck trailer clipped the building while trying to navigate the detour.

Kachel said trucks aren’t allowed in the detour for safety reasons, noting the B-train that hit the building simply couldn't make the turn.

“It's a geometry issue,” he said. “I didn't want anybody to test that. And then we did yesterday [Tuesday], unfortunately.”

He said signage is in place near the exit to Lansdowne Street coming off Highway 1 advising westbound traffic that heavy trucks are not permitted on the route during construction.

However, as a result of the crash, the city has now requested its contractor place flaggers in the area to intercept big rigs that miss or ignore the signage and direct them up Columbia Street.

“All we can do at this point is put physical flag people out there to try to stop them,” Kachel said.

He said those personnel were in place as of Wednesday and will remain until no longer needed — possibly for the whole project.

“We don't want to see anybody hurt,” Kachel said.

Congestion ‘will get better’

Kachel said the city is starting with the most difficult section of the sewer line project, and in about eight weeks as roadwork moves eastward, traffic congestion should ease as vehicles will be allowed through the construction zone instead of having to use a detour.

The current section of road is closed to traffic because a sewer pipe being worked on is five metres deep and located in the middle of the road — making the area unsafe for workers and vehicles, Kachel said.

He said the pipe is in shallower ground further east, enabling light traffic to drive through the area, although trucks still will not be permitted.

“It will get better,” Kachel said.

Kachel said westbound trucks should either stay on the highway or travel up Columbia Street if they are heading to the pulp mill.

More information about the project is available on the city’s website.