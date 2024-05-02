Budding artists in SD73 attend youth conference, display artwork at courthouse

Budding student artists in the Kamloops-Thompson school district filed into classrooms at Thompson Rivers University as part of a long-running youth artists conference.

Students were tasked with submitting a piece of original artwork to their school during the school year. Those selected based on the merits of their artwork were invited to participate at the district-wide Young Artists Conference held at TRU on May 1.

“[Selected students] take workshops with different local community professional artists, and participate in a lesson and learning,” said Jayne Latta, chair of the Young Artists Committee and principal of McGowan Park elementary.

The conference is in its 37th year, and Latta said it has grown to include representation from every school in the district.

“That's pretty exciting, because we have students as far as Raft River, Pinantan, Savona, from all over representing their schools,” she said.

“These students are aspiring artists, they are our future, they are going to become artists in the professional community and doing a lot more with the arts. The talent is unbelievable here.”

Students take several of a dozen workshops run by professional community artists on a variety of art forms, including clay sculpting, acrylic painting and light sculptures.

Alanna Mounsey, SD73’s fine arts coordinator, said the school district tries to deliver a variety of new artwork workshops each year.

“The Young Artists Conference has been going on for many years, it's something I participated in as a child and to see this legacy continued on inspiring children is really important,” Mounsey said.

“It allows students to access different types of art forms that they're not used to getting in the classrooms, be inspired by different artists, create a community of students that they've never met before.”

SD73 said the event is meant to encourage students to learn about visual arts, their preferred medium and introduces career pathways.

Selected students can also now see their submitted artwork hung at the Old Courthouse on Seymour Street.

The Young Artists’ Gallery held its grand opening Tuesday evening and the artwork will be available for public viewing for free until Saturday.