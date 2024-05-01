Trucker issued ticket after clipping downtown Kamloops office building with trailer, spilling load on Seymour Street

Photo: Madison Wilson This is the truck that struck the awning Tuesday on 180 Seymour St. in downtown Kamloops.

The driver of a semi truck that collided with a downtown Kamloops office building on Tuesday morning has been issued a ticket, police say.

Emergency crews were called to 180 Seymour St. just before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday after a semi truck’s trailer clipped the building and spilled its load.

No one was injured, but workers in the building told Castanet the force of the collision felt like an earthquake.

“The building probably shook for a good 30 or 40 seconds,” one worker said. “Nobody knew what was happening.”

The truck was on a detour route put in place to allow crews to undertake major infrastructure work along Lansdowne Street. The vehicle was turning right from Second Avenue into the temporary westbound lanes of Seymour Street when it struck the building.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the driver was ticketed for driving without due care and attention.