Sentencing date set for killer who stabbed man to death in Lillooet

Photo: Castanet

A killer who stabbed a man to death two years ago in Lillooet will have to wait a little bit longer to find out how long he will spend in prison.

Justin Ehlert will be sentenced on June 3, a judge was told Monday.

The 36-year-old was charged with second-degree murder following the 2022 slaying of Leeland Alexander, 25. Ehlert pleaded guilty in January to the lesser included offence of manslaughter.

Police have previously said they were called to a stretch of Main Street in downtown Lillooet for a report of a man down on March 15, 2022.

Mounties arrived to find Alexander suffering serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives travelled to Lillooet and spent several days in the community interviewing witnesses, police said at the time.

Ehlert had been slated to stand trial earlier this year. Those dates were cancelled when he pleaded guilty.

Ehlert has been in custody since his arrest shortly after Alexander’s death.