Wildfire contractor opens new facility near Kamloops Airport, hopes to employ dozens

An Alberta-based contractor that helped the BC WIldfire Service battle the Bush Creek East fire last summer hopes to employ dozens of workers at a new facility that opened Tuesday near Kamloops Airport.

This facility will serve as the company’s B.C. headquarters as it sends out crews to operate its patented water delivery systems to combat wildfires and mitigate floods.

Terry Raymond, president of Fire and Flood Emergency Services, said he started the company after seeing wildfire devastation firsthand.

“[In] 2016, the wildfire incident in Fort McMurray and the floods in Bow River in Calgary motivated me with my knowledge and my team's knowledge of mobile water movement from the energy sector to start developing this,” he said.

“We’ve seen a big need for fire suppression services, bringing water close to the fire at higher rates, a lot of people thought it was kind of crazy at the time to move this kind of volume of water.”

The company provides scalable high-pressure and high volume water systems for fire suppression or flood mitigation.

He said the BC Wildfire Service was the first agency to give his team a chance.

“It's been five years, six years in the making from our first appointment in 2017 in Keremeos where BC Wildfire gave us an opportunity to lay out our seven kilometre suppression system that I invented and currently hold a patent on,” Raymond said.

“From that day forward, we've been working on integrating with various agencies and making this mobile hydrant system an all-risk system for fire and flood mitigation.”

The company successfully deployed its fire suppression system during the Bush Creek East Wildfire last year.

“It has now achieved several wins over the last three years, most recently in British Columbia was Scotch Creek, and most recently in Alberta was Drayton Valley,” Raymond said. “In both of those objectives, the company and its team successfully laid down the most intense fire, class five to six, during a wind-driven event.

“It's proven itself and its suppression technology and we're revolutionizing the flood and fire industry with this new technology.”

The company has an ongoing contract with the Alberta government, it is currently working with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and it provides contract fire suppression services to BC Wildfire Service.

“Things in this company are expanding at a rapid pace, very excited for the new facility here,” Raymond said. “We’ve got a 30,000 square foot facility in Red Deer, opening in another two weeks. …And California very soon as well.”

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson was on hand at Tuesday's grand opening celebration to welcome them.

“I’d really like to welcome you guys to Kamloops, a very much needed facility,” Hamer-Jackson said. “It's just awesome, you are bringing your team to Kamloops and we can really use this.”

Raymond stressed the importance of being proactive in the face of increased climate-related emergencies.

"I really want to push the fact we need to get proactive," he said. "Every community should have a fire and flood proactive plan. If they're in a fire hazard area, every county, municipality, regional district and community should have a fire and flood suppression plan for an incoming fire threat.

"How we are going to be proactive, not reactive, is the difference between losing the community and saving the community."

The Airport Road facility will be home to a few dozen employees, and Raymond said this is just the beginning.

“We're going to save lives, property and the environment for many years to come,” he said.

“I hope that when I'm dead and gone, this is just the beginning. This is going to go on for a very long time, [I'm] honoured to have my team here.”