Thousands worth of jewelry stolen in downtown Kamloops smash and grab, police say

Photo: Glacier Media

Thousands of dollars worth of jewelry was stolen in a weekend heist at a downtown Kamloops store.

According to police, Mounties were called to a report of a smashed window just before 8 a.m. on Friday in the 100-block of Victoria Street.

“Inside the building, thousands of dollars worth of jewelry was stolen,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“A review of the security footage showed the incident occurred around 3:15 a.m.”

Evelyn said forensic identification investigators are looking into the burglary.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.