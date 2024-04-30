Kamloops Mounties stop traffic on Columbia Street to make arrest

Photo: Alex Duarosan Police stopped traffic heading up the Columbia Street hill on Tuesday afternoon while responding to a report of an altercation in progress.

One person was arrested following an altercation Tuesday afternoon that saw Kamloops Mounties swarm a busy stretch of Columbia Street.

According to police, officers were called to an address near Columbia Street and Third Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. for a report of a fight involving weapons.

“Police located and arrested a woman as part of the ongoing investigation,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said.

Mounties stopped traffic while in the area and officers could be seen running on foot.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.