Downtown Kamloops shelter lease extended until 2025, BC Housing says

Photo: KTW file

BC Housing has extended its lease at the former Stuart Wood schoolhouse until 2025 to allow an overnight shelter to continue operating.

In a news release, BC Housing said local non-profit Out of the Cold will continue to run the 25-bed shelter, with its lease extended until April 30, 2025.

“Guests will have access to daily meals, laundry and shower facilities, as well as case management and health-care referrals,” the province said.

Out of the Cold has ran the shelter program at Stuart Wood since the 2021-2022 winter season. The shelter reopened, with Out of the Cold again helming operations, in November 2022.

The province said the lease has been extended in partnership with Tk’emlups te Secwepemc, the City of Kamloops and Out of the Cold.

The Stuart Wood shelter is open each night from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m.

Renee Stein, Out of the Cold executive director, told Castanet Kamloops in an earlier interview that the shelter has been at full capacity nightly, and provided more than 10,230 meals and gave out 939 clothing donation items to vulnerable people during this past winter season.

The province said through BC Housing, it is providing about $1.3 million annually for the Stuart Wood shelter operations.