Semi truck spills load on Seymour Street after clipping downtown Kamloops office building

Photo: Contributed Work crews deal with the aftermath of an incident on Tuesday morning in which a semi truck clipped an awning on an office building on Seymour Street in downtown Kamloops.

UPDATE: 11:52 a.m.

Kamloops Mounties say no injuries were reported in a collision Tuesday morning that rocked a Seymour Street office building.

Emergency crews were called to 180 Seymour St. just before 9:30 a.m. after a semi truck’s trailer clipped the building and spilled its load.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet no injuries were reported and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement investigators are looking into what happened.

“The investigation is ongoing,” she said. “Traffic was briefly rerouted but has since reopened.”

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:58 a.m.

Traffic is moving extra slow along a detour through downtown Kamloops after a semi truck clipped a Seymour Street office building on Tuesday morning, causing the building to rattle like an earthquake.

Emergency crews and city officials were in the 100-block of Seymour Street as of 10:45 a.m., dealing with the mess and trying to sort out what happened.

A flagger in the area told Castanet Kamloops a semi truck hauling a B-train clipped part of an awning at 180 Seymour St. and broke open, spilling wood chips all over the road and sidewalk. The damaged trailer could be seen parked along Seymour Street further down the block.

An employee who works in an office inside the building told Castanet the collision took place just before 9:30 a.m.

“It shook the whole building and ripped the side of the trailer open,” said the worker, who asked to remain anonymous.

“The building probably shook for a good 30 or 40 seconds. Nobody knew what was happening.”

Another worker described the impact as feeling like an earthquake.

"You could hear metal ripping," she said. "[We] looked down and could see the truck still trying to get around the corner with the back half scraping the building.”

While crews deal with the mess outside, one of the workers said things have returned to normal inside the office building.

Police said there were no obvious injuries.

The collision took place on a temporary detour in place while the city undertakes a large-scale project on Lansdowne Street.

This story will be updated when more becomes known.