Province will demolish old government buildings in downtown Kamloops to build housing

Photo: Castanet

A number of buildings owned by the provincial government at a high-traffic intersection in downtown Kamloops are slated for demolition, with affordable or subsidized housing expected to rise in their place.

BC Housing has put out a request for proposals to have the Columbia Precinct buildings torn down.

The languishing government properties at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Columbia Street have long been eyed for some kind of redevelopment. In recent years, the site has been suggested to BC Housing by some at Kamloops city hall.

Those suggestions appear to have worked. According to the BC Housing RFP, demolition work is expected to begin before the end of June and be complete by Sept. 25.

The properties, 515 Columbia St. and 527 Columbia St., have been owned by the provincial government since 1959.

Castanet Kamloops has asked BC Housing for more information about their plans for the area.