BC Housing confirms plans to demolish old government buildings in downtown Kamloops

UPDATE: 12:35 p.m.

BC Housing says it “expects to be able to share more information” about its plans for a high-profile property in downtown Kamloops in the coming weeks.

In a statement provided in response to a query from Castanet Kamloops, BC Housing confirmed its plans to demolish some of the buildings on the Columbia Precinct — a parcel of land owned by the provincial government at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Columbia Street, east of the Kamloops Law Courts.

“We recognize there is a significant need in Kamloops for a variety of affordable housing options,” the statement reads.

“The existing buildings on 527 and 515 Columbia St. Are vacant and BC Housing has issued an invitation to tender to demolish them to make way for future development.”

BC Housing said there are no plans in place to demolish the BC Mail building, which is part of the precinct, at 561 Columbia St.

“BC Housing expects to be able to share more information about the buildings in the coming weeks,” the statement said.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:09 a.m.

A number of buildings owned by the provincial government near a high-traffic intersection in downtown Kamloops are slated for demolition, with affordable or subsidized housing expected to rise in their place.

BC Housing has put out a request for proposals to have the Columbia Precinct buildings torn down.

The languishing government properties near the corner of Sixth Avenue and Columbia Street have long been eyed for some kind of redevelopment. In recent years, the site has been suggested to BC Housing by some at Kamloops city hall.

Those suggestions appear to have worked. According to the BC Housing RFP, demolition work is expected to begin before the end of June and be complete by Sept. 25.

The properties, 515 Columbia St. and 527 Columbia St., have been owned by the provincial government since 1959.

Castanet Kamloops has asked BC Housing for more information about their plans for the area.