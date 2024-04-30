236273
Kamloops  

Police looking for assistance in locating missing Merritt man

Mounties seek missing man

RCMP in Merritt are asking for public assistance in locating a local man missing for nearly a week.

Dale Revell, 61, was last seen near the Merritt 7-11 at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24.

Police say they are very concerned for Revell's health and well-being.

Revell was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket from Cabalas, black jeans and black and red Adidas running shoes.

He is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • 61 years
  • 6 feet tall (183 cm)
  • 166 lbs (75 kg)
  • grey hair
  • grey beard
  • blue eyes

If you have information as to Dale Revell's whereabouts you are urged to contact your local RCMP detachment or, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

