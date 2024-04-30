Police looking for assistance in locating missing Merritt man

Photo: RCMP
RCMP in Merritt are asking for public assistance in locating a local man missing for nearly a week.
Dale Revell, 61, was last seen near the Merritt 7-11 at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24.
Police say they are very concerned for Revell's health and well-being.
Revell was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket from Cabalas, black jeans and black and red Adidas running shoes.
He is described as:
- Caucasian male
- 61 years
- 6 feet tall (183 cm)
- 166 lbs (75 kg)
- grey hair
- grey beard
- blue eyes
If you have information as to Dale Revell's whereabouts you are urged to contact your local RCMP detachment or, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.