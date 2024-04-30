Police looking for assistance in locating missing Merritt man

Photo: RCMP

RCMP in Merritt are asking for public assistance in locating a local man missing for nearly a week.

Dale Revell, 61, was last seen near the Merritt 7-11 at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24.

Police say they are very concerned for Revell's health and well-being.

Revell was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket from Cabalas, black jeans and black and red Adidas running shoes.

He is described as:

Caucasian male

61 years

6 feet tall (183 cm)

166 lbs (75 kg)

grey hair

grey beard

blue eyes

If you have information as to Dale Revell's whereabouts you are urged to contact your local RCMP detachment or, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.