City of Kamloops says crypts, niches in new mausoleum will be available to purchase next month

Photo: KTW file photo. An existing mausoleum space at Hillside Cemetery. Spaces in the city's newest mausoleum will be available for purchase as of May 15, 2024.

Niches and crypts in Kamloops’ newest mausoleum will be available for purchase next month, with city staff saying the facility offers enough space to meet residents’ needs for the next several decades.

Jeff Putnam, the city’s parks and civic facilities manager, told council during its April 23 meeting the new mausoleum is about 5,000 square feet in size, attached to the existing Sage Valley Mausoleum in the northern section of Hillside Cemetery.

The Mountain Vista Mausoleum includes 360 crypt spaces and 2,408 niche spaces, which will be available for purchase as of May 15, 2024.

“I'm happy to report that it is anticipated to fulfill the community's needs for the next 30-plus years,” Putnam said.

Construction of the new mausoleum started in spring 2023. The former Kamloops council approved the project as a supplemental budget item after hearing the city’s two existing mausoleums were at full capacity.

Putnam said city staff expect to see requests from some community members to exhume their loved ones for entombment in the new mausoleum.

“We know there are requests for people that are in a traditional burial plot outdoors that would like to go in the new mausoleum,” he said.

“Depending on the volume of these requests, we’ll work to schedule the services, continuing to provide a high level of service for those customers that are at need.”

Putnam noted entombments in crypt and niche spaces are final.

Crypt and niche spaces will be available for purchase at the Hillside Cemetery office, and Putnam said the city will also plan on partnering with professional sales agents at funeral homes to help sell spaces in the new mausoleum.

“It'll enhance our partnerships with local service providers, and then they will receive a commission payable when the niche or crypt has been paid in full, and the accurate paperwork has been submitted to the cemetery office,” he said.

Niches will cost $5,000 each. Prices for crypts vary based on location — whether the space sits at eye level, above or below — and the layout of the crypt space. Crypts at Mountain Vista Mausoleum will range from about $20,500 to $28,000.

Putnam noted council previously asked the city to create more inclusive ways to transfer unused property — called the right of internment — as the sale or transfer of unused plots has historically been permitted to immediate family only.

“We've addressed this by proposing permitting transfers to any family member — so keeping that a little broader in context — so the right of interment holders are still permitted to cancel their contracts to receive a refund of what they originally paid,” Putnam said.

He said the city is also proposing a new process by which customers can apply in writing to the civic operations director to transfer their right of interment to people who aren’t within their immediate family.

“That intent is to limit private sales with inflated pricing — which has happened in other jurisdictions,” Putnam said.

He noted the city is getting “lots of interest” from its residents about eco-friendly death services, and staff will be looking into opportunities like green burial options in 2025.