Time served for Kamloops man who broke motel manager's nose, damaged truck

Photo: KTW file

A Kamloops man who has more than 150 convictions on his criminal record has been ordered to spend nearly 18 months in prison for breaking the nose of a motel manager and intentionally scratching a vehicle on an auto dealer’s lot.

But because of how long Raymond John Simpson has spent in jail since his arrest, his sentence works out to one of time served.

The 45-year-old pleaded guilty Monday in Kamloops provincial court to charges of mischief under $5,000 and uttering threats. An additional charge of assault causing bodily harm was stayed as part of his plea agreement.

Court heard Simpson was living at the Motel 6 in Valleyview before he was evicted in May of 2022. Simpson returned to the motel on June 3, 2022, and punched the manager in the face, breaking his nose.

A little more than a year later, on May 13, 2023, Simpson was arrested after a security guard watched him intentionally scratch a pickup truck on the lot of Zimmer Wheaton on Notre Dame Drive. The damage was estimated at $1,000.

Simpson said he plans to move to Alberta upon his release from prison.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips went along with a joint submission for a sentence of 522 days time served. Simpson was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and prohibited from possessing firearms for five years.

In lieu of restitution, Phillips also ordered Simpson write a letter of apology to the dealership.