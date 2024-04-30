BOOGIE THE BRIDGE: Three columnists cross the finish line after their Boogie training journey

Photo: Castanet Dylana Kneeshaw, Kristen Holliday and Max Patel get ready to run 10K at Boogie the Bridge on Sunday, April 28.

After an eight-week journey with RUNClub preparing for Boogie the Bridge, columnists Dylana Kneeshaw, Kristen Holliday and Max Patel reflect on Sunday's big event, which drew more than 2,500 people to downtown Kamloops.

Determined to continue

The morning of Boogie the Bridge was electric with excitement and energy. As I arrived at the Boogie stage, I was greeted by a sea of people dressed in red, all buzzing with anticipation. Taking part in the Boogie warm up on stage filled me with joy and camaraderie, setting the perfect tone for the race ahead.

The race itself was nothing short of amazing. This year, I truly embraced the experience, executing my plan with precision and determination. While I fell short of my goal of completing the 10K in under 60 minutes — crossing the finish line in 67 minutes — I'm filled with a sense of accomplishment and determination to continue my journey towards achieving that goal next year.

I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to CFJC TV for supporting such an incredible community event, and to Castanet for sharing my journey along the way. As I reflect on this experience, I'm reminded of the simple yet profound truth: the toughest thing is to show up. Here's to the journey ahead, and the endless possibilities it holds.

— Max Patel, advertising consultant, Pattison Media Kamloops

Moving together

It’s well known that Kamloops shows up for events, but I couldn’t believe how many people came out for Boogie the Bridge!

The morning kicked off by taking part in Jo Berry’s classic warm-up. Looking out over the crowd, it was hard not to get into the spirit.

Then it was time to head over to the start/finish line to watch the kids come in from their mini Boogie, and get ready for the start of the 10K group. With the noise of the crowd and music pumping it took some willpower not to sprint at the start, but I settled into a comfortable pace I had been practicing over the past eight weeks. All that training paid off in a big way, as I ran two minutes quicker than my goal in the end and felt fantastic doing it.

Jogging along, the route was filled with live music acts, and plenty of cheering. Watching the truly athletic 21K runners glide by was so inspiring, and seeing how many families came out to walk together was an example of why this event matters. It provides a fun opportunity for people to move together, regardless of their fitness level or goals.

Boogie the Bridge is absolutely a community health initiative, and it’s fantastic that Kamloops comes out for it every year. The thousands of red t-shirts moving across the bridge was an unforgettable sight, and I’m so glad I chose to be a part of it. We came, we saw, we Boogied!

— Dylana Kneeshaw, reporter, CFJC TV

Celebrating success

Boogie the Bridge was a happy blur of red t-shirts, finding friendly faces in the crowd, exchanging high-fives while on the move, and seeing the kilometres fly by.

It felt like the fastest 10K I’ve ever ran — because it literally was the fastest 10K I’ve ever ran, but also because the crowd of runners, the energy, and the supporters cheering along the route made the time pass so quickly.

My goals were to stick to a specific race strategy, and to hit a personal best time (under one hour and three minutes). Committing to the race strategy was difficult. It took discipline to ignore what everyone else was doing, slow my steps and hit those short walking intervals. I kept telling myself to trust the process, and it worked. Those quick breaks gave me the power I needed to sustain a strong pace.

In the end I hit my goal, crossing the finish line in just under 57 minutes — and I kept checking the results page to make sure that number was real. I’m thrilled to have achieved this, and I look forward to tackling longer distances in the future.

The highlight, though, was finding my loved ones and new RUNClub friends in the crowd, celebrating successes and congratulating each other for showing up and taking part. Ultimately, this is the spirit of Boogie — the community and camaraderie, and recognizing the positive changes that movement brings.

Keep running — and I hope to see you at Boogie next year.

— Kristen Holliday, regional editor, Castanet Kamloops