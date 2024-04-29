Boogie the Bridge drew more than 2,500 to downtown Kamloops in celebration of movement, positivity

Photo: Castanet Jo Berry (centre) warms up the crowd at Sunday's Boogie the Bridge event.

It’s the day after Boogie the Bridge, and founder Jo Berry is feeling grateful.

“Today is an emotional day for me,” Berry told Castanet Kamloops.

She said she feels the same way each year after the big event, which sees thousands of participants tackling distances from one kilometre to a half-marathon in a celebration of movement and positivity.

“I don't know why running is such a powerful thing — but it changed my life. And I just love to see other people experiencing that,” she said.

For its 27th year, Boogie the Bridge welcomed 2,545 people to downtown Kamloops.

Participants donning red t-shirts took off from the start line in the 200-block of Victoria Street, crossing the Overlanders Bridge and heading to the Rivers Trail before turning back around to complete their distances at the finish line.

Berry said one of the most memorable parts for her this year was hearing from kids who have grown up participating in Boogie each year.

“They started when they were three, you know, and they're 13. … You see these little kids that have grown up at Boogie,” Berry said.

“And seeing people just so kind to each other, and that sea of red. … I feel super grateful, super super blessed. Our Kamloops community is a family, so it’s giving back to the Kamloops family. It's just wonderful.”

Berry said there were more than 200 half-marathoners this year — and more participants drawn to the event from out of town.

“It was so beautiful, such a beautiful day and beautiful energy and everybody coming together. It’s nothing but really good feelings,” she said.

Berry thanked her Boogie team, noting they work 10 months out of the year to put on the event, with the last month “all-consuming.”

She said she feels “huge gratitude” to the community for loving Boogie so much.

“The core values of Boogie the Bridge are so evident right now. Boogie’s always been about our mental health, and our ability to let go and be kind. You’re really starting to feel that,” Berry said.

“I think some of that it post-COVID, where community and friendship and showing each other love and appreciation is a lot more powerful now.”

Boogie the Bridge got its start in 1998 when 62 participants took part. It didn’t take long for the event to gain traction — 1,200 people took part in 2005 and the event crossed the 2,000-participant milestone for the first time in 2008.

The event has raised more than $1.2 million for Kamloops charities and organizations while keeping people active.