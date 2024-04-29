Kamloops Mounties swarm Lac Le Jeune Road after incident sends two people to hospital

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE: 12:41 p.m.

Police do not believe there is any risk to the public after an incident Monday morning on Lac Le Jeune Road sent two people to hospital.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said Kamloops Mounties were called to a report of a disturbance in the 1600-block of Lac Le Jeune Road at about 7:45 a.m. She said the report indicated a man could be heard screaming inside a home.

“As police were en route, additional reports were received indicating an assault had occurred involving weapons,” she said.

“On scene, two people were transported to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, the incident appears to be targeted and the general public is not believed to be at risk.”

Evelyn said Mounties are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.

ORIGINAL STORY: 11:45 a.m.

Two people have been taken to hospital in connection with a large police presence Monday morning in the Lac Le Jeune Road area.

Details are few, but Kamloops Mounties said they were called to a report of a disturbance in the 1600-block of Lac Le Jeune Road at about 7:45 a.m.

According to police, two people have been taken to hospital and a weapon is believed to have been used in the incident.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.

Do you know what happened? Call our Kamloops newsroom at 778-376-2151 or email [email protected].