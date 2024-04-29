Tranquille Road property added to provincial BC Builds database for rental home construction

Photo: Tim Petruk Crews are working to tear down the former Northbridge Hotel building at 377 Tranquille Rd. The city-owned site has been added to BC Builds property list which intends to spur construction of rental homes for middle-income families.

New rental homes for middle-income families could rise on a North Kamloops property currently home to piles of debris and rubble as the old Northbridge Hotel building comes down.

In a news release, the provincial government said 377 Tranquille Rd. — owned by the City of Kamloops — is one of eight new additions to the BC Builds property list, a provincial database intended to spur the construction of rental homes for middle-income families.

According to the B.C. government, the goal of the BC Builds initiative is to deliver homes middle-income earners can afford to rent through low-interest financing, grant funding, and leveraging government and community-owned properties, matching sites with housing developers and operators.

“By bringing together public landowners and housing developers and operators thorough BC Builds, we are transforming underused public land throughout the province into thousands of lower-cost, middle-income rental homes,” B.C. Premier David Eby said in a statement.

According to the province, eight parcels of pre-zoned land have been secured for future BC Builds projects. This includes the Tranquille Road property, one Kelowna property, three sites in Langley, one in Elkford, and two in Vancouver Island communities.

The building on City of Kamloops-owned property is being demolished and, according to the city, will be a flat gravel site in a few weeks’ time.

A property opportunity notice for 377 Tranquille Rd, posted to the BC Builds website, said the landowner of the North Shore site — the City of Kamloops — is seeking a developer partner to construct purpose-built rentals on the property.

The document states the landowner is seeking only a developer or builder to provide a turn-key building to a pre-selected operator.

“Landowner will provide the land, and apply for low interest financing and possible grants through BC Builds program,” the document said.

“[Developer]/builder will provide development and construction expertise to manage consultants, oversee all aspects of design and construction of the project.”

The notice said when it’s complete, the project will be subdivided into two airspace parcels. The developer and the Kamloops Community Land Trust will each hold one parcel as an income-producing rental property, and will be sole members of the strata.

The submission deadline for the Tranquille Road property is June 28, 2024, and the document said BC Builds has a goal to review project proposals within four to six weeks.

The province said its intent is to move the sites from concept to construction in 12 to 18 months — with the target of offering homes that will result in middle-income households spending no more than 30 per cent of their income on rent.

Middle income households is defined as couples with no children earning a range of about $84,700 and $131,900 per year, and couples with children earning $134,400 to $191,900 per year.

The Tranquille Road site is one of two that were eyed by the City of Kamloops for housing projects. The Columbia Precinct land, located at Sixth Avenue and Columbia Street, has been identified by city councillors as holding significant development potential for all types of housing.