Snow falling at higher elevations on Coquihalla Highway: DriveBC

Photo: DriveBC Snowfall can be seen on DriveBC webcams from the Walloper area about 30 kilometres south of Kamloops on Monday morning.

UPDATE: 10:35 a.m.

It’s almost May, but snow is falling Monday morning at higher elevations on the Coquihalla Highway.

DriveBC webcams show snowfall accumulating on the pass near in the Walloper area south of Kamloops and near the Great Bear Snowshed between Merritt and Hope.

For current conditions, check DriveBC’s webcams.

UPDATE 8:20 a.m.

DriveBC says one lane is closed in each direction on the Coquihalla Highway.

UPDATE - #BCHwy5 one lane closed in each direction for vehicle recovery northbound at Bottletop Bridge (Coldwater River)

Crews are removing the wreckage of a semi that flipped early this morning near Bottletop Bridge.

The lane closures are between Exit 238: Juliet Road and Exit 250: Larson Hill.

ORIGINAL 7:00 a.m.

A flipped semi is blocking northbound traffic on the Coquihalla Highway Monday morning.

DriveBC is warning of northbound lane closures between Exit 238: Juliet Road and Exit 250: Larson Hill for 11.8 km. Travellers are being advised to expect major delays.

A report on Facebook says a tractor-trailer flipped on its side near Bottletop Bridge and is blocking all the northbound lanes. The post says there are also some delays in the southbound lanes.

The Facebook post says emergency crews were on the scene and there might be another vehicle in the ditch as well. Another person in the area shared a photo showing the semi on its side blocking a number of lanes.

Webcams show fresh snow on many sections of the Coquihalla Highway.

DriveBC is detouring northbound traffic to Juliet Drive.

The next update is scheduled for 9 a.m.