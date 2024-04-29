Flipped semi blocks northbound lanes on Coquihalla

Photo: DriveBC Northbound lanes are closed on the Coquihalla near Bottleneck Bridge.

A flipped semi is blocking northbound traffic on the Coquihalla Highway Monday morning.

DriveBC is warning of northbound lane closures between Exit 238: Juliet Road and Exit 250: Larson Hill for 11.8 km. Travellers are being advised to expect major delays.

A report on Facebook says a tractor-trailer flipped on its side near Bottletop Bridge and is blocking all the northbound lanes. The post says there are also some delays in the southbound lanes.

The Facebook post says emergency crews were on the scene and there might be another vehicle in the ditch as well. Another person in the area shared a photo showing the semi on its side blocking a number of lanes.

Webcams show fresh snow on many sections of the Coquihalla Highway.

DriveBC is detouring northbound traffic to Juliet Drive.

The next update is scheduled for 9 a.m.