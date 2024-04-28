Road closures in effect as thousands hit Kamloops streets for Boogie

Photo: Kristen Holliday Boogie the Bridge gets underway on Victoria Street on Sunday morning.

Thousands of runners took to the streets of Kamloops on Sunday morning for the 27th edition of Boogie the Bridge.

Participants are taking part in runs that began in the 200-block of Victoria Street — one kilometre, five kilometres, 10 kilometres or a 21-kilometre half marathon.

There will be various road closures along the event route, including the two middle lanes on Overlanders Bridge. A full list of road closures is available on the Downtown Kamloops website.

Road closures are expected to be cleared by 12:30 p.m.