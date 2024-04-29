Kamloops high school students put to the test with wildfire training program

An exhausted Hayley Hildebrand seemed shocked after learning she made it in the nick of time.

The 17-year-old Westsyde secondary student was among 18 who toiled through the WFX Fit Test — the Canadian standard fitness test for BC Wildfire Service firefighter hopefuls — during the annual School District 73 Junior Fire Crew program at the Kamloops Airport last week.

In order to qualify to be a type one firefighter with BCWS, students taking the fitness test must pass with a time of 14 and a half minutes.

Hildebrand completed the test in 14:29 minutes.

“That’s crazy,” she told Castanet Kamloops.

The test involves carrying the simulated weight of a firefighter’s various pieces of gear through an obstacle course.

Participants start out with 63 pounds of weights on their back through four laps, then carry said weight in their arms for two more, simulating the hauling of a pump.

That’s followed by 25 laps carrying a 55 pound red backpack simulating a hose pack, then pulling a 40-pound sled for a final two laps.

Once done the test, Hildebrand was bent over, breathing heavily with her hands on her knees.

“I couldn't even really focus on how I was done because I was in a lot of pain, but I'm happy,” Hildebrand said.

Sarah Finch, 17, of Sahali secondary had a rocky start to her test, falling forward with the first set of weights on her back, but popping back up on her feet immediately and with a smile on her face.

“It didn't hurt at all,” Finch said, adding she thought she might start crying a couple minutes after dusting herself off.

She ended up finishing the test well under the junior standard of 17:45 minutes

“I’m proud of myself for doing it,” Finch said of the test.

Brandon Johnson, 18, a Grade 12 student from South Kamloops secondary, said the test was a “grind.”

“Definitely tough especially during the last half — oh man it gets tough — but so much fun,” Johnson said.

Noah Henson, 17, also form South Ham, proclaimed the test was easy after he completed it, but he quickly admitted to Castanet he was only joking.

“It was awkward. I haven't really carried anything that heavy, just running with it, so, it was new, but it was it was still fun,” he said.

Program gives students hands-on experience

Kerry Gairdner, SD73 vice principal of career programs said the program, which has run for five of the last seven years, is important to give students hands on experience in all areas of the BC Wildfire Service and expose them to a variety of careers to inform their career decisions for after graduation.

“I've learned a lot through this camp,” Hildebrand said. “There's a lot to really take in — a lot more than I thought it goes into everything that they do.”

SD73’s hosts the program in partnership with BC Wildfire. Selected students in Grades 11 and 12 will receive instruction and training in fire suppression, teamwork and physical training.

In addition to the physical fitness test, students receive instruction in various firefighting methods, how to protect themselves and operate equipment, culminating into a practical training session in the Lac Du Bois Grasslands, putting out a liver fire on the final day of the training program.