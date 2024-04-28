Major roadwork on Lansdowne Street begins today

Photo: City of Kamloops

Sewer upgrades along Lansdowne Street that will keep the arterial route under phased road closures for the next seven months are now underway.

The upgrade project began near Riverside Park Sunday with phase one, which is expected to take until late June to complete.

During phase one, Lansdowne Street will be closed between First and Second avenues. A portion of Lorne Street from Uji Way to Lansdowne Street in the area of the CP Rail Bridge will also be closed.

The west end of Seymour Street to Second Avenue will change to a two-way street to help alleviate traffic congestion in the downtown during construction.

First Avenue will remain open to local traffic only between Victoria Street and Seymour Street. Only left turns off Victoria Street onto First Avenue will be permitted, while only right turns off Seymour onto First Avenue are permitted, according to the City of Kamloops.

During phase one, pedestrians will be permitted through the work zone, but only on one side of the street. There will be no parking allowed along the north side of Seymour Street between First and Second avenues. A detour around the construction area will be in place.

According to the city, transit routes 1, 2, and 3 departing from the Lansdowne Exchange will be detouring on outbound trips between Fourth Avenue and Victoria Street West during phase one. The Lansdowne at Second Avenue stop will be closed during this detour and all other outbound bus stops on Lansdowne Street will remain open for transit access.

Transit stops along Seymour Street will not be affected.

The city expects the project to cause “significant delays and detours” in the downtown core until late November.

The City of Kamloops has contracted Extreme Excavating to install a trunk sewer main along Lansdowne Street between First Avenue and Seventh Avenues to service a broader area.

The project includes phased closures along Lansdowne Street from as crews move eastward throughout the project.

For updates on the project, check the City of Kamloops' website.