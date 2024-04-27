TNRD issues reminder to keep dogs leashed at park near Clearwater

Photo: TNRD Birch Island Community Park near Clearwater.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is asking users of the Birch Island Community Park near Clearwater to keep their canine companions leashed.

In a news release, the regional district said the frequency of visitors allowing pet dogs to roam off leash in the multi-use park "has negatively impacted the ability of community members to use the park for other purposes."

"Dogs are welcome in the park as long as they are on a leash. Dog owners must always be in control of their pet and must clean up after them," the TNRD release stated.

While the park is fenced, it is not a designated off-leash dog park, the release goes on to state.

"We recognize that there is currently no designated off leash dog park in the greater Clearwater area. As part of the Parks and Trails Strategy being created this year, the TNRD will be seeking public input during this process."

That document is intended to guide the management of existing recreational infrastructure and the development of future parks and trails.

The Birch Island Community Park offers recreation opportunities for residents of Birch Island and surrounding areas. The community park includes a picnic shelter, playground, basketball nets, benches, a concession building and open green space.

"The TNRD asks all park users to respect park rules so all community members can enjoy the space. Further enforcement steps will be taken if park users do not respect park rules," the TNRD release stated.