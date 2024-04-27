Thompson-Nicola Regional Library author tour launches next week

Photo: Contributed

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library's One Book, One Community (OBOC) shared reading experience is set to launch next month with this year's author visiting multiple libraries between May 3 and 6.

The book for the 2024 program is titled Greenwood — an award-winning and national best-selling novel by author Michael Christie.

Greenwood tells a story of family history with the timeless beauty of Vancouver Island’s old-growth forests, exploring complex family dynamics, intergenerational relationships and the impacts of tree loss in B.C.

As part of the OBOC shared reading experience, Christie will attend select Thompson-Nicola libraries and the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops. He will host a writing workshop as well.

Christie will attend the Merritt Library on May 3 at 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the Ashcroft Library from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

On May 4 he will be at the Barriere Library from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the clearwater Library from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On May 5 Christie hosts a writing workshop at the Kamloops Library from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and on May 6 he will visit the Chase Library from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. before wrapping up his tour at Kamloops' Paramount Theatre at 6 p.m.

Greenwood is available in various reading formats at all Thompson-Nicola libraries or online at tnrl.ca. For OBOC details, or to join a book discussion group, visit: tnrl.ca/oboc.