Kamloops council adopts 10-year plan which seeks to strengthen city's arts, culture sector

Kamloops council has unanimously adopted its 10-year cultural strategic plan, which intends to improve the city’s arts infrastructure and strengthen tourism and economic impacts through cultural development.

The You Are Here Cultural Strategic Plan 2024-2034 came before council for adoption during its meeting Tuesday, April 9.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said the plan was created with involvement from an “unprecedented” number of community members, with 1,900 people visiting a cultural mapping research lab at the Kamloops Museum and Archives to weigh in on what culture means to them.

Dusan Magdolen, the city’s cultural services and events manager, told council it can expect different aspects of the plan to be appearing in upcoming annual budgets as the city looks to make headway on the goals identified in the document.

The five strategic directions laid out in the plan include strengthening tourism, social and economic impacts through cultural development, improving arts infrastructure and investing in cultural capital, and attracting more cultural workers and creative entrepreneurs.

The plan sets out direction to reduce barriers to arts access and participation, to animate spaces through creative placemaking, and to celebrate and share stories.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said this plan is something to keep in mind as council works on its Build Kamloops initiative, which seeks to establish new recreation and culture facilities including a performing arts centre.

“Kamloops has had a bit of an identity crisis over the last little while. We’re not sure if we are Kami the Fish, if we’re new and evolving, if we’re making things shine,” Neustaeter said.

“I really hope that this cultural plan helps us plug into our overall brand and what that means because culture should always reflect brand, and vice versa.”

The plan can be reviewed on the City of Kamloops website.