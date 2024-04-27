Tickets still available for VW Turtle River Race, taking place in early May

Photo: KTW file photo. A previous VW Turtle Race.

A flotilla of small, green plastic turtles will be racing down the South Thompson River next weekend in support of the Kamloops Brain Injury Association.

The 23rd annual VW Turtle River Race will take place on Sunday, May 5. Two races will take place at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., which will see plastic turtles dropped in the river, float downstream and across the finish line near the pier in Riverside Park.

There’s a little more than a week left to get a race ticket, with one ticket on sale for $10 and three for $25.

Owners of the first three turtles to cross the finish line will win prize packs. The first place prize value for each race is $4,102, the second place value is $2,640 and third place value is $1,830.

Tickets can be purchased online at turtleriverrace.ca, or at any Save-On-Foods location in Kamloops, the KBIA office, or Volkswagen of Kamloops.