BC Hydro says power out for 518 customers north of Kamloops after crash

More than 500 BC Hydro customers in the Heffley Creek area and along the Yellowhead Highway are without power after a motor vehicle incident Friday afternoon.

According to BC Hydro, the outage happened at about 4:20 p.m.

Power is out for 518 customers east of Westsyde Road and northwest of Heffley Louis Creek Road, from Heffley Creek to McClure.

BC Hydro said a work crew is on its way, and is expected to arrive by 6:30 p.m.