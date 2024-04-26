236242
BC Hydro says power out for 518 customers north of Kamloops after crash

Power out along Hwy 5

More than 500 BC Hydro customers in the Heffley Creek area and along the Yellowhead Highway are without power after a motor vehicle incident Friday afternoon.

According to BC Hydro, the outage happened at about 4:20 p.m.

Power is out for 518 customers east of Westsyde Road and northwest of Heffley Louis Creek Road, from Heffley Creek to McClure.

BC Hydro said a work crew is on its way, and is expected to arrive by 6:30 p.m.

