Kamloops council agrees to ask federal government for funding after housing grant top-up

Kamloops council wants to see the Tournament Capital benefit from a top-up in federal funding earmarked for initiatives to help increase housing supply.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, Coun. Kelly Hall said he has been speaking with Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo about the “disappointing news” that the city’s $15.6 million housing accelerator fund grant application was denied.

Hall said he understood the fund was oversubscribed, but noted of the 179 Canadian communities receiving funding, only about a dozen were in B.C.

“My point is there's more money available,” Hall said, referencing a $400-million top up of the housing accelerator fund announced in early April.

“I would request that we send the Right Hon. Minister Sean Fraser a letter on behalf of the City of Kamloops asking them to consider Kamloops as an opportunity for future funding that is available,” Hall said.

“I would also ask that we expedite the writing of the letter, sending and signing of the letter as well.”

Kamloops council voted unanimously to approve writing and sending the letter, and decided to send a copy to Caputo as well.

If the $15.6 million had been awarded to Kamloops, the city would have split the money towards initiatives for housing, and community infrastructure such as roads and sidewalks.

The grant would have helped in the city’s efforts to meet provincial housing targets — but the city says it will strive to complete the work anyhow.

Kelowna was the only city in the B.C. Interior to receive the federal funding. The City of Vernon was denied $12 million, with the municipality also looking to find out why its application wasn’t successful.

-With files from the Canadian Press and Michael Potestio