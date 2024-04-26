Kamloops Wine and Beverage festival returning to Columbo Lodge for its 26th year

Photo: Kamloops Wine and Beverage Festival Event producer Judy Basso (centre) says she's excited to launch this year's Kamloops Wine and Beverage Festival.

The Kamloops Wine and Beverage Festival is returning for its 26th year.

Judy Basso, event producer, said the festival is a fun way for people to sample all kinds of different products from dozens of vendors.

“It's a way to find your new wine, your new favourite beverage, without being intimidated,” Basso said.

“It's not a snobby event at all — it’s actually a really fun event, people have so much fun at it. And it's really festive atmosphere. So you just relax, enjoy, and come and have some fun.”

Festival events will take place on Thursday, May 30 and Saturday, June 1. The festival kicks off Thursday with Cheese the Day, featuring Canadian Cheese Ambassador David Beaudoin who will prepare cheese, wine and cider pairings for attendees to enjoy.

“This is all about connection,” Beaudoin said.

“This about bringing people together around food and having a good time. I'm lucky to have that gift to be able to help with that.”

The Grand Tasting Day will see nearly 40 vendors fill the Columbo Lodge for two event sessions which showcase B.C. beverages, food, entertainment, door prizes and a silent auction in support of the Rotary Club of Kamloops West.

Grand Tasting Day attendees can choose to attend a 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. session, or a 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. session.

Basso said along with wines, guests can sample other spirits, ciders, beers and mocktails.

A digital ordering process, new this year, will allow attendees to select and order their favourite beverage products through Twisted Spirits on 3rd while at the event. Non-alcoholic beverages and other items will be available for purchase onsite as well.

“Whether you're a foodie, a wine enthusiast, or just looking for a good time, Kamloops Wine and Beverage Festival has something for everyone — who is 19 plus, that is,” Basso said.

She said tickets are limited — and are selling fast. Tickets to Cheese the Day and Grand Tasting events can be purchased through the Kamloops Live! Box Office.