Kilos of cocaine, guns and cash found during traffic stop north of Kamloops, lawsuit alleges

A man arrested last year following a highway traffic stop north of Kamloops was found to have more than five kilograms of cocaine, Hells Angels support memorabilia and three guns in his vehicle, according to a new lawsuit filed by the provincial government.

Nicolas Kostadinos Karvelis is the only defendant named in the civil forfeiture case, which was filed by government lawyers on Monday in Victoria.

The notice of civil claim alleges Karvelis was driving a 2017 Dodge Ram — a vehicle the province wants turned over to them because it’s allegedly an instrument of illegal activity.

According to the claim, Karvelis was pulled over in an RCMP impaired driving check stop on Oct. 17 along Highway 5 in McLure. Mounties said they observed illicit tobacco products in plain sight in the truck, which prompted a search of the centre console that turned up “a bundle of Canadian currency” and a bag of rubber bands.

Investigators arrested Karvelis for suspicion of possession of property obtained by crime and continued to search the truck.

The claim alleges Mounties ultimately found 5.28 kilograms of cocaine, two automatic pistol rifles, a loaded Glock handgun, more than $1,500 in cash, multiple cellphones, “Hells Angels propaganda” and Karvelis’ passport, among other items.

Karvelis has not been charged with a crime in relation to the traffic stop and he has not filed a reply to the province’s claim.

None of the allegations in the claim have been proven in court.