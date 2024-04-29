Lawsuit accuses trucker of taking test drive, never returning to pay Kamloops mechanic

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops mechanic shop is suing a trucker alleged to have driven away during a test drive, refusing to pay a repair bill for more than $8,200.

ROJ Enterprises, a truck repair shop in Barnhartvale, filed a lawsuit this week in Kamloops provincial court seeking nearly $8,500 from Jordan Lewis Roach.

According to the claim, Roach dropped off a Kenworth big rig at ROJ last April. ROJ claims to have installed a new transmission and completed other repairs, providing an invoice for $8,228.75 to Roach.

ROJ said Roach asked to take the truck for a test drive — a common practice in the industry.

“The defendant drove away in the vehicle and did not come back,” the claim alleges.

“The defendant then phoned the claimant and said that the repairs were not done right and that he would not pay the invoice.”

According to the claim, Roach refused to return to the shop to discuss his concerns.

“The claimant has made multiple offers to inspect the vehicle further and make any necessary repairs, but the defendant refused to come back or produce any evidence of the alleged poor workmanship on the vehicle,” the document states.

Roach will have 30 days to respond once he has been served. None of the allegations in the claim have been proven in court.