City of Kamloops says Tranquille Road at Aviation Way closed due to work site incident

The City of Kamloops says Tranquille Road has been closed at Aviation Way after an incident at a nearby construction site resulted in damage to third-party infrastructure.

In a statement, the city said no one has been injured, and there is no risk to public safety.

“Tranquille Road is closed at Aviation Way to allow crews to repair the damage, which is expected to take a few hours,” the city said. “Motorists are asked to avoid the area in the meantime.”



The city said residents of Fulton Place, at 2714 Tranquille Rd., can access the complex via Ord Road.

Travellers must access Kamloops Airport from Ord Road until further notice.

“Due to an incident at the Tranquille Gateway construction area, there is no access to Aviation Way or Kamloops Airport from Tranquille Road,” the airport said in a social media post.

The Tranquille Gateway Improvements Project started last June. The project involves roadwork and infrastructure upgrades, construction of a multi-use path, and beautification work along Tranquille Road from the Kamloops BC SPCA to Crestline Street.