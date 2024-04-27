Former city councillor hopes to make a return to municipal politics ahead of 2026

Photo: Contributed Dieter Dudy (left) concedes defeat to mayor-elect Reid Hamer-Jackson in the October 2022 municipal election.

Former councillor and 2022 mayoral candidate Dieter Dudy says he will run for a councillor seat if a byelection is held before the 2026 municipal election.

“If the opportunity presents itself and there's a seat that opens up for council, I'm definitely going for that,” Dudy told Castanet Kamloops.

After serving years as a city councillor, Dudy ran unsuccessfully for mayor in the 2022 election, placing second in a five-horse race that saw Reid Hamer-Jackson elected to the top seat on council. Dudy lost by 1,648 votes.

“I feel like I was fired. I’d like to come in and redeem myself,” Dudy said.

A byelection opening the door for Dudy's return to city council ahead of 2026 is a real possibility. Coun. Bill Sarai is seeking the BC NDP’s nomination to be the MLA for Kamloops Centre riding in the Oct. 19 provincial election. If he gets the nomination and is elected, he could vacate his seat on council, triggering a byelection.

Dudy said he wants back on council as there is “unfinished business," noting what he wanted to achieve as mayor he feels he could tackle as a councillor again.

He said the Build Kamloops campaign is something council is doing that is similar to the goals of his mayoral bid.

Whether or not he will seek the mayor’s chair again in the next municipal election in 2026 is still up in the air.

He said if he feels he has enough support for another mayoral bid, he “would definitely go for it.”

Wants to restore reason

Dudy said he wants to “bring some reason” back to council if he can return as a councillor through a byelection.

“I think the public needs to see some reasonableness in there again. I've always been considered a moderate in terms of my thinking, and I do give strong consideration to everything moving forward and try to be rational in my thinking,” Dudy said.

He said he believes council is doing good work, but it’s going unnoticed due to the conflict between the mayor and council.

“I think you've got a rockstar council there, but right now it's being overshadowed by all the antics that are taking place,” Dudy said.

There has been a divide between the eight members of council and rookie mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson since the beginning of the council term.

The mayor has been the subject of numerous council code of conduct complaints, and filed a defamation lawsuit against Coun. Katie Neustaeter after she read a statement aloud last March on behalf of all eight councillors, claiming the mayor had subjected them to repeated disrespect, and violations of personal and professional boundaries.

Hamer-Jackson is also bound by restrictions following accusations of bullying and harassment by members of city staff.

As of April, mayor and councillors are now restricted from directly accessing staff areas at municipal facilities, with the city citing an unspecified need to keep its employees safe from bullying and harassment.

The move came shortly after Hamer-Jackson released two confidential city documents to local media, including the Integrity Group report.

When asked how he would manage the mayor if he managed to secure a spot on council in a byelection, Dudy said “you don’t bait him, you don't feed him, you just work with him or around him."